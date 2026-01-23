Jack Hughes Hits 400 Game Milestone

Over his seven seasons with the Devils, Hughes has become a key part of the organization both on and off the ice.
The 24-year-old has earned 382 points in his career, with 152 goals and 230 assists.
Furthermore, Hughes has been a representative for the Devils on league-wide stages and on global platforms alike.
His continued excellence is highlighted by his two All-Star game appearances, first in 2022 and again in 2023.
In addition to league honors, he has represented the United States on several platforms, including the Four Nations Tournament and the upcoming Olympics.
As of January 22, Hughes continues his strong performance, tied for second in goals with 11 and second in points for the Devils with 31.
Earlier this season, the center missed time after suffering an off-ice hand injury at a team dinner. Despite several injuries, Hughes still reached this 400th game milestone, representing the team that originally selected him.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.