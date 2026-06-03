Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Multiple Devils Will Have A Chance At International Themed All-Star Game

The New Jersey Devils have multiple players who could be at the All-Star Game representing their country.
The NHL is hosting an international-themed All-Star Game at UBS Arena in 2027. The New York Islanders were promised this event a long time ago, and they are finally getting it.
There will be a Skills Competition comprised of players age 25-or-younger, and a round robin tournament that consists of Team USA, Team Sweden, Team Finland, Team Canada, and Team Rest of the World.
This event should feature a handful of New Jersey Devils, as long as the fan votes goes based on the most deserving players. Most of each roster will be made up by said fan vote, while the NHL/NHLPA will decide on one forward, one defenseman, and one goalie in addition.
For one, Jack Hughes is going to be there. After scoring the Golden Goal and being one of Team USA's best overall players in Milano Cortina, he is sure to play in this All-Star event.
At this point, he is right there (when healthy) with Jack Eichel, Matthew Tkachuk, and Auston Matthews as the best forwards that the United States has to offer.
Jack won't be the only player from the Devils who gets consideration, either. Jesper Bratt is one of Sweden's most talented offensive playmakers. They didn't utilize him correctly in Milano Cortina, and he still made an impact late in the Olympics.
Jacob Markstrom is also a candidate to be one of Sweden's goalies. He went to the Olympics and was their starting goalie by the end of the tournament. They probably hope that all of their options have great starts to the year, including Markstrom, who is on the list of names that could be in the net.
As of right now, there is no standout Devils player to end up on Canada or Finland, but the Rest of the World team could have some representation. This team will mostly be comprised of players from Russia, Slovakia, Czechia, Germany, and Switzerland.
Timo Meier may be a dark horse unless he gets off to an incredible start in 2026-27, but Nico Hischier is one of the 9 best forwards from those countries. Russia being allowed back in makes the roster harder to make, but Hischier should earn himself a spot as one of the top two-way centers in the NHL.
As far as the 25-or-younger Skills Competition, Jack Hughes, Luke Hughes, Arseny Gritsyuk, Simon Nemec, and Dawson Mercer are options to be involved.
With Quinn and Jack Hughes on Team USA, it could be a whole family affair if Luke is a part of the festivities.
The Devils are loaded with talent, but they badly need it to come together if they want to be a playoff team in 2027. If they are heavily involved in this upcoming All-Star event, that is a good sign.
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