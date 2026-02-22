Jack Hughes Scores Game-Winning Goal & Wins Olympic Gold As USA Defeats Canada

Jack Hughes added Olympic gold medalist to his resume as he scored the game-winning goal that propelled the USA to a 2-1 overtime victory in Sunday’s gold medal game in Milan, Italy.
Hughes scored, and a celebration immediately ensued. Hughes threw his helmet off as his teammates surrounded him on the ice. In the stands, his parents, Jim and Ellen Hughes, partook in their own celebration, watching the middle son become the game’s hero.
The New Jersey Devils star forward began the game on Team USA’s third line with Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres. Additionally, he was part of his team's second power play unit, quarterbacked by Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy opened the scoring for the USA with a beautiful play at the six-minute mark of the first period. Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews and Quinn Hughes picked up the assists.
Per Michael Russo of The Athletic, “Quinn Hughes is the first American player to record a six-game point streak during a single Olympics featuring NHL players. His seventh assist established a new mark for the most assists by an American in a single Olympic tournament with NHL players.”
After 20 minutes, shots were even at eight a piece with Boldy’s goal being the lone difference on the scoresheet.
A little over midway through the second period, Canada had a substantial 5-on-3 man advantage for 1:33 with Jake Guentzel (holding) and Charlie McAvoy (hooking) in the penalty box. The USA successfully killed off both penalties to keep their 1-0 lead intact.
With 1:44 remaining in the middle frame, Canadian defenseman Cale Makar tied the game at even strength. His Colorado Avalanche d-partner, Devon Toews, picked up the lone assist.
“They got one, and it is a 1-1 game,” Larkin told Kathryn Tappen on Peacock during the second intermission. “It is a one-shot game, and let’s go out there and get the next one. [...] There is nothing to say. Let's make it a special period.”
With six minutes remaining in regulation, Canadian forward Sam Bennett was called for high-sticking Jack Hughes. The USA was awarded a four-minute power play, but couldn’t capitalize. With 49 seconds remaining on the USA’s man advantage, Jack Hughes was called for high-sticking Bo Horvat. Fortunately for Hughes, USA successfully killed the penalty.
3-on-3 sudden death overtime was required to name a winner, and it was Jack Hughes who scored the golden goal. USA goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves on 42 shots.
"This is all about our country right now," Hughes said in an interview with Peacock. "I love the USA. I love my teammates. It's unbelievable. The USA Hockey Brotherhood is so strong. I'm so proud to be American today."
