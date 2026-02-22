Logo
Jack Hughes Shines: Devils’ Star Leads Team USA to Olympic Gold Medal Game

Vani Hanamirian
9h
One New Jersey Devils player remains in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina:​Jack Hughes.

Hughes, along with Team USA, will compete in the Gold Medal game on Sunday against Team Canada.

​Hughes has had a huge impact on Team USA at these Olympics. The 24-year-old came into the Semifinal game on Friday with one goal and three assists in four games. ​

His team faced off against Slovakia in the semifinal on Friday, winning 6-2.

Hughes scored twice against Slovakia and his Devils’ teammate, Simon Nemec. ​

Continuing his strong showing, Hughes totaled three goals and three assists in five Olympic games.

He reflected on his performance ahead of the gold medal game in an interview with NHL.com.

“I believe in myself more than anyone,” Hughes said. “Wherever I was slotted in this thing, I knew I was going to play well. I’m happy to be contributing, and I’m really happy we have a chance at the gold medal.”

Earlier this season, Hughes missed several games due to injuries. The forward had only played 36 games.

Now, as Hughes and his teammates prepare to face Team Canada on Sunday at 8:10 am ET, his two goals against Slovakia showcase the value he brings to Team USA. 

