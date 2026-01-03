Jack Hughes' Spotted In A Brace While Announcing 2026 Team USA Olympic Team

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes wore a hand brace on the Today Show on Friday morning as he announced the Team USA 2026 Men’s Hockey Roster. ​

In November 2025, the 24-year-old suffered a hand injury during a ‘freak accident’ that required surgery, missing several weeks. ​He returned to the lineup on December 21st, scoring in his first game back.

​Despite missing five weeks, Hughes is tied for the most goals on the Devils.

​He questioned his future with Team USA following the injury. However, Team USA general manager Bill Guerin reassured Hughes of his spot on the team.

“Billy is a great guy. He was one of the first guys to call me (after the injury),” Hughes said to NJD.tv. “I loved where my game was at. When you’re playing, you know what you’re capable of doing, and I believe in myself. I was rolling pretty good,” Hughes told NJD.tv. “Then out of nowhere, a freak accident happens. Then a lot of things are in jeopardy. You don’t even know if you’re going to be ready to play. You’re missing time. A lot of unknowns. Billy just eased my mind and called me. I was sitting on the couch for five weeks, for him to call me and be thinking about me, letting me know I’m in a good spot.”​

There have been few sightings of Hughes’ hand since his return to the Devils lineup; however, during the Team USA roster announcement, fans caught a rare glimpse of it.

​The Hockey News’ Kristy Flannery shared in a message on X that the brace was not the same as the one Hughes wears during games. ​

“The brace that #NJDevils Jack Hughes wore on The Today Show is not the brace he wears during games.​ In games, he wears a white glove inside his hockey glove for protection, a practice other players also use.​"

Hughes has played 22 games for the Devils this season, tallying 22 points. Since his 2019 draft, he has 373 points in 290 games. ​

Hughes is a key asset for the Devils, but has yet to complete a full healthy season since entering the NHL. ​The hand injury adds to the list of setbacks Hughes has faced.​

Despite the injury, he will represent Team USA at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.







