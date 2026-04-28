Jack Hughes Supports Brother Quinn at Stanley Cup Playoffs

New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes was seen at the Stanley Cup Playoffs supporting his older brother.
Hughes and the Devils were eliminated from playoff contention. However, his older brother, Quinn, is competing with the Minnesota Wild.
Jack Hughes sat alongside player development coach and advisor Derek Stepan during a playoff game involving his brother.
The Wild are currently facing off against the Dallas Stars in a tied series after four games.
The 2-2 series will continue on Monday night, as both teams look to take the lead.
The Devils ended the season seventh in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 47-37-3 and 87 points.
The Wild, on the other hand, finished the season third in the Central Division with a record of 46-24-12, notching 104 points.
The Devils hosted a locker room cleanout and final media availability on April 15th. The team is now looking ahead to next season, aiming to get back into the playoffs.
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