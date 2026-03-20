Jack Hughes Wants the Puck Back — The Hockey Hall of Fame Says No

"Unfortunately, in the easiest words, it was never Jack's puck to own," Pritchard said. "It's been donated to us now. For every artifact that's been donated, we have a paper trail and signed paperwork of where it's come from ... Part of being a nonprofit registered charity in Canada is it becomes kind of a legal document that we've received it as a donation. We've insured it, we've preserved it, we conserved everything. It becomes part of our institution."​