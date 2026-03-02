Jack Hughes' Whirlwind Week: Gold Medal Heroics, Devils Return, and Saturday Night Live Spotlight

Hours after Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils defeated the St. Louis Blues, Hughes appeared on Saturday Night Live with his brother Quinn and PWHL stars Hilary Knight and Megan Keller.
Hughes had 16:05 of ice time against the St. Louis Blues, earning one assist.
Building upon his on-ice performance, Hughes has recorded one assist in each game since returning. He earned his first penalty of the season on Saturday for sending the puck over the glass for delay of the game.
Since returning from the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, Hughes has experienced a sequence of high-profile events, beginning with his overtime goal for Team USA, followed by his return to the Devils, and culminating in his flurry of public appearances.
The 24-year-old drew media attention for scoring Team USA's overtime, gold medal-winning goal.
In just a few days after the Olympics, the forward played three games with the Devils, attended the State of the Union Address at the White House, appeared on Saturday Night Live, and made numerous television appearances.
Furthermore, he was honored with a pre-game ceremony when the Devils faced the Sabres, featuring the governor of New Jersey.
During the episode of Saturday Night Live, Hughes joked with Knight, Keller, and his brother alongside Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.
At one point, Quinn said the USA men’s hockey team last won gold 46 years ago. To which Knight said that the women last won gold in 2018. This prompted Jack’s line ‘Nice burn,” he continued. “These gold medals aren't just for us. They're for all hockey fans, yours too."
While an acting career seems unlikely, Hughes' Saturday Night Live appearance was the first by an NHL player since 2004.
After these appearances, with the whirlwind week behind him, Hughes is now headed back to New Jersey, where the Devils will take on the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.
