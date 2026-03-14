Jake Allen Set To Start In Net Against The Los Angeles Kings

“He’s tremendous on so many levels. He’s poised. He’s experienced, his perspective is very, very good,” Keefe said. “He’s seen it all and process things at a very high level and keep things in perspective for himself, his teammates, our team, the coaching staff. Any time you ask him questions he’s pretty dialed in and gives you honest truth in feedback. That’s really important. That comes from the experience he has. I put (Jacob) Markstrom in the same boat. To have two veteran guys like that is a great benefit for us.”​