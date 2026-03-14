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Jake Allen Set To Start In Net Against The Los Angeles Kings

Vani Hanamirian
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Jake Allen will get the start in net for the New Jersey Devils on Saturday as they take on the Los Angeles Kings.

​This is Allen's first start since February 25, ending Jacob Markstrom's streak of seven consecutive starts. ​

Before the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe praised the 35-year-old goaltender to NJD.tv

“He’s tremendous on so many levels. He’s poised. He’s experienced, his perspective is very, very good,” Keefe said. “He’s seen it all and process things at a very high level and keep things in perspective for himself, his teammates, our team, the coaching staff. Any time you ask him questions he’s pretty dialed in and gives you honest truth in feedback. That’s really important. That comes from the experience he has. I put (Jacob) Markstrom in the same boat. To have two veteran guys like that is a great benefit for us.”​

Allen has lost his last four starts and is 12-15-1 in 29 games this season after signing a five-year, $9 million contract with the Devils on July 1, 2025.​

Keefe confirmed Allen will start tonight against the Kings, who defeated the Islanders 3-2 yesterday.​

Puck drop is at 7 pm as the Devils aim to return to the win column.  

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