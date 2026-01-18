Jesper Bratt Set for 600th NHL Game as Devils Face Hurricanes

New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt is set to play his 600th NHL game tonight as the Devils take on the Hurricanes.
Bratt made his NHL debut against the Hurricanes in October 2017. Ahead of his milestone game, Bratt shared his thoughts with NJD.tv.
“It’s really special. Time goes fast,” Bratt said. “Super honored and happy to be doing it here in the same place and in front of the same fans I did my first game. It’s going to be a special time.”
In 599 NHL games, Bratt has scored 161 goals and 322 assists. Over his nine seasons with the Devils, Bratt has become a key contributor.
Reflecting on Bratt’s journey since being drafted in the sixth round (162nd pick), head coach Sheldon Keefe offered his perspective on the forward’s career.
"When I've been asked about him and reflect on him and what I observe is a guy that works extremely hard, is extremely focused and disciplined," Keefe said. "How he prepares, how he seeks to improve, how he accepts coaching and information. In that sense, he's an easy guy to coach because he's all about getting better and all about helping the team."
This season, Bratt has appeared in 47 games, earning 36 points (11 G, 25 A). Keefe continued to highlight the left winger’s accomplishments.
“From where he was drafted to how quickly he got into the league to how he found ways to be successful despite being an undersized guy to being a premier player in the league," Keefe said. "Quite a story, great accomplishment for him. I feel like he's just getting started."
The puck will drop at 7 PM tonight.
ake sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.