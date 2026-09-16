Jessica Campbell & Bryan McCabe Join Devils Organization

Campbell joins the Devils after spending the past four seasons within the Seattle Kraken organization. She served as an assistant coach with the Kraken’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, from 2022-24 before making the jump to the NHL ahead of the 2024-25 season. She was in charge of forwards and the Kraken’s power play.
Her promotion to Seattle made history, as Campbell became the first woman to serve as a full-time coach behind an NHL bench.
Campbell announced this offseason that she would be leaving the Kraken to “explore other coaching roles.” Seattle supported her decision as she entered the next stage of her coaching career.
“As Jessica’s current contract expires, she has expressed her desire to explore other coaching roles across the League, and we support her in this process,” Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said. “Jessica has been an important member of our coaching staff for the past four years, demonstrating deep knowledge and a unique ability to connect with and develop players. We respect her decision and believe strongly in her as a coach in this league.”
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