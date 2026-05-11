Jonas Siegenthaler to Miss 2026 IIHF World Championship Due to Injury

The New Jersey Devils’ Jonas Siegenthaler will not participate in the 2026 IIHF World Championship due to an injury.
The Swiss team announced their roster, including Devils’ captain Nico Hischier and Timo Meier. Siegenthaler was absent from the roster but will be around the team throughout the tournament.
Siegenthaler completed the 2025-26 season with 82 games played, recording 16 assists on 60 shots.
Siegenthaler's injury is currently undisclosed, but it occurred at the end of the season.
Through nine seasons in the NHL, Siegenthaler has appeared in 449 games.
The 28-year-old has totaled 10 goals and 72 assists for 82 career points.
Drafted by the Washington Capitals in 2015, Siegenthaler played two seasons with them before joining the Devils in 2020-21.
The Zurich native will be around for the tournament; however, he will not be active.
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