Lenni Hämeenaho, Fresh Off Gold Medal, Is Ready For Big Things With Devils

The New Jersey Devils have a good player in Lenni Hämeenaho, who is ready for big things after winning a Gold Medal at the World Championships.
When the New Jersey Devils selected Lenni Hämeenaho with their second-round pick (58th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, they believed that they were getting a talented player who could be a great contributor at the NHL level.
Through his first year pro in North America, it is obvious that this is the case. Hämeenaho spent part of the 2025-26 season with the Utica Comets and part with the New Jersey Devils.
In the AHL, he had 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points in 37 games played. When he played in the NHL, he had 2 goals and 6 assists for 8 points in 37 games. As his role grew, so did his production.
Over the last handful of weeks, Hämeenaho has spent his time playing with Team Finland at the IIHF World Championships. In the end, the Finns won in overtime of the Gold Medal Game to secure a Gold Medal.
To take home the Gold, they defeated Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Team Switzerland. That is three straight seasons in which the Swiss lost the final game, scoring 0 goals all three times.
As heartbreaking as it was for Hischier and Meier, it was pure jubilation for Hämeenaho and his teammates. They play a high-effort, smart game that allows them to be successful no matter what their roster looks like.
This tournament had to be a bit of a confidence booster for Hämeenaho, who had 3 goals and 5 assists for 8 points over the 10 games that he played. As a depth player on the team, he played a key role in them getting to the end and winning.
Now, coming off this Gold Medal-winning performance, Hämeenaho should be ready for big things with the New Jersey Devils. He has shown a scoring touch from the wing everywhere he goes, which should play into what the Devils are trying to do.
If he makes the team out of camp, a spot with Nico Hischier or Jack Hughes could be up for grabs, depending on how the off-season goes. Even a spot on the third line with a healthy Cody Glass isn't a bad place to be early in a career.
Confidence is half the battle for a lot of forwards who are expected to provide some level of offensive production, and Hämeenaho has proven that he can do it. If he can bring it with more regularity at the NHL level, he will prove to be a great draft pick.
Coming into 2025-26, New Jersey didn't have a high total of offensive-minded prospects to tout, but Hämeenaho has been a bright spot. He should go into the off-season and then training camp believing that he can help the Devils as they look to get back to the playoffs in 2026-27.
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