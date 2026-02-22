Lenni Hameenaho Recalled To Devils; Keefe Shares Progress Report

Lenni Hameenaho was recalled to the New Jersey Devils from the American Hockey League (AHL) Utica Comets on Tuesday, February 17.
The forward was recalled by the Devils on February 17, just before the end of the Olympic break. Earlier this season, he made his NHL debut on January 19. The 2023 second-round selection for the Devils played in nine games with the team this season. Hameenaho earned four points in nine games, two goals and two assists.
At just 21 years old, Hameenaho has transitioned to the NHL well. Head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke about his adjustment to the big leagues on NJD.tv on Thursday.
"It's been obvious that he belongs here,” Keefe said. “He’s a young player who has the ability to go up and down without requiring waivers. You don’t really know what it’s going to be like day-to-day, but his play before the break showed that he can help our team and play in the NHL."
“We’ve got to keep working with him as a coaching staff to keep adapting to the league as the sort of honeymoon phase wears off, there’s a long list of guys that come up to the NHL for a short period of time and have success, but can’t really sustain it. It’s a reason why you want to keep guys in the American League longer, especially prospects, so that when they come up, they show that they’re ready and they don’t have to go back,” Keefe said. “That’s what we hope to be the case, and from what we saw before the break, there’s no reason to believe otherwise.”
Hammehao will re-join the Devils after logging one game with the Comets.
