Luke Hughes Earned Two Points In His 200th NHL Game

On Sunday afternoon, Luke Hughes recorded two primary assists while playing in his 200th NHL game.
The game also marked Hughes' 200th NHL game with the New Jersey Devils, who drafted him fourth overall in 2021.
Over four seasons, Hughes has tallied 22 goals and contributed 95 assists.
He became a key piece of the Devils' future when the team signed him to a seven-year, $63 million contract (with a $9 million AAV), on October 1, 2025.
On Sunday, he boosted his points total with a first-period assist on a goal by Captain Nico Hischier. His second assist set up Cody Glass’s goal in the second period and gave the Devils a 2-1 lead.
Despite the two assists from Hughes, the Devils fell 4-3 to the Winnipeg Jets.
Following the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke with NJD.tv about where he believes the team struggled on Sunday.
“Too many (defensive lapses),” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “Whether it’s soft around our net or losing structure at key times, just not good enough. We did enough good things to put ourselves in a position to win, but too many mistakes that hurt you defensively, it’s hard to win like that.”
The Devils have dropped four straight games as the team prepares to take on the Minnesota Wild on Monday.
