Luke Hughes Reacts To His Brothers Golden Goal

Luke Hughes was in New Jersey, watching as his older brothers won the gold medal in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games.
Luke saw as his older brother Jack scored the overtime game-winner. The goal marked the biggest in Jack’s career at 24 years old.
However, Luke was not surprised.
Luke is the youngest of the three brothers; Jack and Quinn were both competing on the U.S. Olympic roster.
Growing up with his brothers and playing on the same NHL team as Jack, Luke has been able to firsthand witness his older brother's career path.
“I get to see it day-to-day. He’s been through a lot,” Luke said. “He’s a competitor, that’s just the type of person he is. He wants to win, he’s competitive, I’m just so proud of him and how mentally tough he is. A lot of people would fold and break, but he’s so strong. I’m just really proud of him.”
Luke watched the game alongside his New Jersey Devils teammates. He shared with NJD.tv the locker room reaction when Jack scored.
"The American guys were jumping up and down," Luke said. "And, honestly, everyone was jumping up and down, but they said the only reason they were happy was that it was Jack."
The Devils will resume play on February 25th against the Buffalo Sabres.
