Luke Hughes Returns to Practice and Devils Adjust Lineup During Olympic Absences

The New Jersey Devils returned to practice today with several lineup adjustments as seven players are still competing in Italy at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.
Luke Hughes was out on the ice skating for the first time since January 19, when he sustained a shoulder injury.
The 22-year-old was placed on Long Term Injured Reserve on Wednesday, January 21st.
He is ineligible to play until he meets the LTIR minimum of 10 games and 24 days, which will be on February 28 when the team goes to St. Louis.
The defenseman was seen skating at practice on Wednesday morning, a good sign for his recovery.
In other moves, the Devils announced that they had recalled three players from the American Hockey League (AHL) Utica Comets.
The Devils called up Lenni Hammenaho, Dennis Cholowski, and Colton White.
The team also called Jakub Malek from Utica as a Practice Goaltender.
The team is without Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Jonas Siegenthaler, Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Jacob Markstrom, and Simon Nemec, who are all competing for their respective countries at the Winter Olympics.
The Devils' next game will be on February 25, when they take on the Buffalo Sabres.
