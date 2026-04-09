Luke Hughes’ Season Over as Devils Shut Him Down Ahead of Off-Season Procedure
The New Jersey Devils announced Thursday that defender Luke Hughes will miss the rest of the season for a procedure and to get a head start on rehab for the off-season.
Following the announcement, head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke with NJD.tv about Hughes’ status for the rest of the season.
"It's something that the player needs to get done at some point in time in his career, and the decision was made that the time was now," Keefe said. "Luke and his family, representatives made that decision with our medical team. He'll get that procedure done and get going on his off-season."
Hughes played 68 games this season, earning 35 points this season.
Before the 2025-26 season, he signed a seven-year, $63 million deal with the Devils.
This is Hughes' fourth season with the Devils since being selected fourth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Over his career, Hughes has appeared in 223 games for the Devils.
Meanwhile, the Devils prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday evening.
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