Marc McLaughlin Adds Depth To The Utica Comets

The team explained that, upon clearing waivers, the intention was for McLaughlin to be activated and assigned to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.
Sheldon Keefe shared his opinion on McLaughlin's career.
"It has been a lengthy and somewhat frustrating one for him, I am sure. I think he's had, I don't know if I would call them setbacks, but it's just taken longer than both he and the medical team had thought. Until he is fully healed, he can't take full contact," Keefe said. "The intent is that once he is fully healed and able to make contact, he will be (with the Utica Comets) the next day."
Utica will now add depth to its roster and add reinforcement at center, as McLaughlin cleared waivers.
Last season, McLaughlin played 14 games with the New Jersey Devils, earning three points (2G, 1A).
McLaughlin, 26, was undrafted and made his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins in 2021-22 as a free agent signing. He joined New Jersey after a trade from Boston for Daniil Misyul ahead of the 2024-25 season.
