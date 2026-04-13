Markstrom Shut Down for the Season as Devils Close Out Season

The New Jersey Devils announced on Friday that goaltender Jacob Markstrom would be out for the remainder of the season.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe further explained that Markstrom will spend the end of the current season resting and rehabbing injuries.
“We decided, given the circumstances, we would shut him down for the season. At the same time, it gives Daws an opportunity, but most importantly, Markstrom gets the chance to go into the offseason without doing any further damage.”
Reflecting on his season before the injuries, the goaltender appeared in 44 games, posting a 23-19-1 record.
During those games, he averaged 3.07 goals against each game and a save percentage of .883.
Keefe provided an additional statement on the goaltender’s status.
"He's had some nagging injuries. Nothing that's prevented him from being out here. But we just decided given the circumstances to shut him down for the season,” Keefe told NJD.tv. “It gives him a chance to go into the offseason without doing any further damage and can get going on his offseason."In his entire career with the Devils, Markstrom has appeared in 578 games, posting a 264-231-64 record. He averages 2.73 goals against and a .907 save percentage. The Devils have two games remaining in their season, as they have already been eliminated from the postseason.
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