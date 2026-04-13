Markstrom Shut Down for the Season as Devils Close Out Season

​"He's had some nagging injuries. Nothing that's prevented him from being out here. But we just decided given the circumstances to shut him down for the season,” Keefe told NJD.tv. “It gives him a chance to go into the offseason without doing any further damage and can get going on his offseason."​In his entire career with the Devils, Markstrom has appeared in 578 games, posting a 264-231-64 record. He averages 2.73 goals against and a .907 save percentage. ​The Devils have two games remaining in their season, as they have already been eliminated from the postseason.