Meghan Duggan Announces Departure From The New Jersey Devils For PWHL Hamilton
The Professional Women’s Hockey League [PWHL] announced that the Devils Director of Player Development, Meghan Duggan, will be the General Manager of the newest franchise in Hamilton, Ontario.
The PWHL announced a four-team expansion for next season, with teams in Hamilton, Las Vegas, Detroit, and San Jose. The four teams will bring the league total to 12 teams in their fourth year of play.
Duggan played four seasons of NCAA ice hockey with the University of Wisconsin. Following her collegiate career, she joined the Boston Blades of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, where she spent four years. Duggan played in the National Women’s Hockey League for two seasons before joining the Devils in 2021-22 as the Director of Player Development.
She has been with the Devils for 5 seasons and will now leave the organization to join the Hamilton PWHL team. The team’s website describes Duggan as “a skilled executive and one of the most decorated players in U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team history, Duggan joins PWHL Hamilton after five years with the New Jersey Devils, most recently as Director of Player Development, while also holding roles with the PWHL as a Special Consultant to Hockey Operations and member of the league’s Player Safety Committee.”
PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jayna Hefford spoke about the league’s newest hire.
“Meghan has been an effective leader at every stage of her career, and she is a rising star in the front office ranks,” said Hefford. “Meghan’s long list of on-ice achievements, coupled with her extensive background in development and community-building, make her a seamless fit to guide PWHL Hamilton into its first season.”
“I’m incredibly honored and energized to join PWHL Hamilton as General Manager,” said Duggan. “This league represents the future of women’s professional sports and the opportunity to help build a team, culture, and identity from the ground up is a privilege. I’ve always believed winning cultures are developed through a commitment to strong relationships, trust, accountability, and consistent daily habits, and these principles will guide everything we do. Hamilton is a passionate sports city with a rich hockey tradition, and my goal is to create an environment where players can thrive and compete for a championship. I’m grateful to the PWHL for their trust in me to lead this expansion team and I'm eager to get to work!”
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