Midseason Report: Devils Struggling Against Top Rivals

The New Jersey Devils are 0-6-1 against the top three Metropolitan Division teams this season.

The team has yet to win a game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Flyers, or Islanders.

Through the first 42 games, the team had 46 points and recorded a record of 22-18-2. They sat in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division.

At this point, every team in the Eastern Conference is above .500 halfway into the season. The entire conference is so close that only 10 points separate the Tampa Bay Lightning, who lead with 53 points, from the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are in 16th place with 43 points.

At the halfway point, the Devils shared 12th place in the conference with the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins, each with 46 points.

As of January 4th, the team holds 32nd place in the league for goals scored above expected, with a score of -13.0.

The team is 4-3-0 in its past six games, which includes a win against New Jersey, and has strung together a couple of three-or-more-game winning streaks on the year.

​Offensively, they rank 24th in the NHL. Defensively, they are 25th. The club’s power play ranks 29th, while the penalty kill has the best showing at 11th.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.