New Jersey Devils 2025-26 Season Attendance and Performance Report

The New Jersey Devils finished the 2025-26 regular season with an average of 16,145 fans per game at the Prudential Center.
The team played all their home games this season in Newark, NJ.
Prudential Center seats 16,514, resulting in an average occupancy of 97.8%.
The total attendance was 661,951 fans throughout the full 2025-26 season. The team saw a 0.1% increase in attendance from their 2024-25 season, but a 0.8% decrease from the 2023-24 season.
The team finished 16th in the league in terms of 2025-26 attendance. The best attendance this season was the Vegas Golden Knights. The team averaged 17,929 fans per game, a 102% capacity.
The Calgary Flames had the worst attendance in the NHL for the 2025-26 season, averaging 17,549 fans per game, a 91.0% capacity.
The team missed the playoffs this season, finishing with a 42-27-3 record, 87 points, and seventh in the Metropolitan Division.
They went 21-17-3 at home and 21-20-0 on the road.
In the 2025-26 season, Nico Hischier led the team in goals with 28. Jack Hughes led the team in assists with 50.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.