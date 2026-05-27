New Jersey Devils Announce Coaching Changes

The New Jersey Devils announced on May 19th that the team had made an adjustment to their coaching staff.
They relieved goaltending Coach Dave Rogalski of his duties. The team also announced that Assistant Coach Sergei Brylin would assume a new role within the organization.
Rogalski has been with the Devils since 2020-21. Prior to joining the Devils, he worked with the St Louis Blues as a Development Coach for three seasons. The 45-year-old played division three men’s hockey at St. Mary’s University.
Sergei Brylin, meanwhile, has served as an Assistant Coach with the Devils since 2022-23. Prior to that, Brylin played for the Devils for 13 years, from the 1995-96 season to the 2007-08 season.
Brylin played his entire NHL career with the Devils after being selected 42nd overall in the 1992 NHL Draft. In 765 games, he scored 129 goals and had 179 assists. He finished his career with 308 points.
Before joining the Devils' coaching staff, the 52-year-old gained experience with the Albany Devils for 5 seasons, the Binghamton Devils for 4 seasons, and the Utica Comets for 1 season.
As previously mentioned, Brylin will take on a new role with the organization next season.
With these changes, the hiring search for both roles has now begun.
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