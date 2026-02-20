New Jersey Devils at the Milano Cortina Olympics: Player Performances and Returns

Five New Jersey Devils were eliminated from the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics on Wednesday. The Olympic journeys for Team Sweden, Team Switzerland, and Team Germany came to an end on Wednesday. With these eliminations, attention shifts back to the Devils and their returning players.
As the players prepare to return to the Devils, let's review their tournament statistics compared to their current National Hockey League season performance.
Jesper Bratt
During the Olympics, Bratt recorded one assist in four games and posted a -2 rating.
With the Devils this season, Bratt has played 57 games, accumulating 41 points, comprised of 13 goals and 28 assists. His current +/- stands at -19.
Nico Hischier
With Team Switzerland, Hischier has earned 4 points (1 goal, 3 assists) in 5 games.
This season with the Devils, Hischier appeared in 57 games, recording 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists).
Timo Meier
Meier earned seven points in five games with Team Switzerland at the Olympic Games. He scored three goals and tallied four assists.
When playing for the Devils, Meier has registered 28 points in 52 games, including 13 goals and 17 assists.
Jonas Siegenthaler
While competing for Team Switzerland, Siegenthaler earned no points in five games.
In 57 games with the Devils, Siegenthaler has contributed seven assists.
Jacob Markstrom
Markstrom appeared in three games for Team Sweden, earning two wins and one loss along with a .935 save percentage.
For the Devils, he has earned 29 starts and played 30 games. Markstrom has won 15 games, lost 13, for a total save percentage of .882.
Two Devils remain in the Olympic Games and will compete on Friday in the Semifinals.
