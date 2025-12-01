New Jersey Devils Defenseman Prepares For Milestone Game

Tonight is a milestone night for New Jersey Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon. ​Ahead of the matchup, team reporter Amanda Stein shared a photo of the 35-year-old on skates as a kid. ​

Dillon’s emotions were evident as he teared up after seeing the childhood photo, visibly moved by the moment before taking the ice for his 1,000th career game. ​

Undrafted, Dillon joined the league in 2011-12 and has since played 14 seasons with Dallas, San Jose, Washington, Winnipeg, and New Jersey.​

He has played 107 games with the Devils over the past two seasons. ​With New Jersey, Dillon has posted five goals and 20 assists. ​He last recorded a point on November 28th against the Buffalo Sabres, scoring a goal and recording an assist. ​

Across his career, Dillon has totaled 42 goals and 179 assists in 999 games. ​

Receiving the childhood photo while overcome with emotion, Dillon spoke to NJD.tv about what reaching this milestone meant to him and expressed his gratitude for those who helped him along the way.

"It’ll be nice to sit back and reflect on the people that have helped me along the way,” he said. “We’d be here all day if listed every name from minor hockey, growing up in Surrey, going away to junior hockey and moving away from your parents, your family, the billet family you live with, the coaches in pro when I got there, every step and every level there are so many people that make this (happen). “And there’s fortunate things too. I’ve been so lucky and fortunate. The biggest thing I tell all kids is don’t ever take a day for granted. I love coming to the rink. Guys have been so amazing everywhere I’ve played. I’ve had just as much fun hooting and hollering and practicing, the grind of the travel, and getting in late. I wouldn’t change it for anything. I love being a hockey player every day.”​

Dillon is expected to hit the ice tonight for the Devils for the 1,000th time against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

​The Devils currently sit at the top of the Metropolitan Division with 33 points through 25 games. They have a record of 16-8-1 and look to add to the win column tonight. ​

The puck drops at 7 PM, as Dillon prepares to step onto the ice, ready to celebrate an unforgettable milestone—his 1,000th career game—surrounded by the team and fans who have witnessed his remarkable journey.

