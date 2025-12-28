New Jersey Devils ECHL Affiliate Ends Strike

The ECHL announced on Saturday night that they had reached an agreement, a relief for several Devils prospects, following several games being postponed after players went on strike on Friday.

Among its 30 teams, the ECHL includes the New Jersey Devils’ affiliate, the Adirondack Thunder. ​Based in Glens Falls, New York, the Thunder develop Devils prospects and contribute to the league’s talent pipeline. ​

The Professional Hockey Players Association formally announced a strike, stating that ECHL players would not play until a new collective bargaining agreement was reached.

​"Our members are seeking reasonable improvements for safety and a sustainable living while performing at a high level," executive director Brian Ramsay said. "Despite repeated attempts to bargain, the league has continued to communicate with players directly, bypassing the union's role as exclusive bargaining representative."

​In response to the strike announcement, the league released its own statement.

​"The ECHL made clear to union leadership this was the best offer and that future offers may consider revenue losses from missed games due to the strike," the league said. "We did not receive a formal response, but have heard some players will not report for scheduled games."​

On Saturday, the league announced in a public statement that the strike was over.

"The ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association (PHPA) announced tonight that a tentative deal has been reached on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The tentative agreement remains subject to ratification by the PHPA’s ECHL membership and approval by the ECHL Board of Governors. Players will report to their teams in good faith and prepare to return to play, pending ratification and approval. Further details will be shared at an appropriate time."

Amid the disruption, two notable Devils prospects have played with the Thunder this season: Cam Squires and Jakub Malek. ​

Squires played eight games with the Thunder this season and earned three points. Malek played two games and posted a .930 save percentage. ​

Jeremy Brodeur, the son of Devils legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur, has spent three seasons with the Thunder. This season, he appeared in 14 games, winning nine.

Luckily for the three Devils prospects, an agreement has been reached and play is set to resume.

