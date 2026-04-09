New Jersey Devils Eliminated From Playoff Contention

"It's difficult, it's embarrassing. I don't like it," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I've coached for 20 years, and this is the first time I won't be participating in the playoffs at any level. It's not fun. I've never been in a situation like this, but we earned this. It is what it is. We'll focus on the games that are ahead and try to get the vibes of our team up.”​