New Jersey Devils Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The New Jersey Devils have been officially eliminated from playoff contention after a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Cody Glass scored the Devils' only goal. Glass has now reached a career high of 18 goals for the 2025-26 season.
Despite Glass’s success, the Devils find themselves in a familiar place. The team has now missed the playoffs 11 times in 14 seasons.
"It's difficult, it's embarrassing. I don't like it," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I've coached for 20 years, and this is the first time I won't be participating in the playoffs at any level. It's not fun. I've never been in a situation like this, but we earned this. It is what it is. We'll focus on the games that are ahead and try to get the vibes of our team up.”
The team headed into the second period trailing 2-1; the Flyers dominated the remainder of the period.
Nico Hischier spoke about how he felt the team performed.
“In the second, the game got away from us. We couldn't get the momentum back. They packed it up pretty good back there,” Hischier said to NJD.tv. “We had a tough time finding solutions.”
With the win, the Flyers sweep the season series against the Devils, winning all three games.
The Devils have four games remaining in the season and are currently 40-35-3.
The team now looks ahead to Thursday night, when they will face the Pittsburgh Penguins.
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