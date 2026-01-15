New Jersey Devils Find Momentum Against The Wild

The New Jersey Devils snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Monday evening.
Two goals each from Ondrej Palat and Jesper Bratt, along with one from Dawson Mercer, accounted for the five goals in the Devils' 5-2 win.
"He’s so respected in the room. Everyone who’s around him daily has a lot of respect for him. He works hard, is a great person off the ice, wants to win, and aims to make a difference. Today, he played more with Nico, made plays, was relentless on the forecheck, and won pucks back," Bratt said. "Seeing him rewarded with two goals was great. The whole bench was thrilled, bringing energy and happiness to the team."
Nico Hischier also contributed with two assists. He reached a milestone by moving up to second in the league for the number of puck battles won this season, including winning a puck battle behind the net that led directly to a Devils goal on Monday.
"Nico and Mercer, along with Pally, were hungry and competitive today," Keefe said. "They set the tone for our team and played brilliantly."
Another milestone was marked by the game: the first Hughes brother reunion since Quinn was traded to the Minnesota Wild.
Before the game, Quinn, Jack, and Luke Hughes reunited at center ice. Coming into the matchup, Quinn had 8 assists in his games against Jack and the Devils; Jack had tallied 8 goals and 7 assists against Quinn; and Luke had recorded 1 goal and 1 assist in previous encounters between the brothers.
Jack Hughes added another assist to his stats on Monday night, increasing his total in matchups on the ice with his brothers.
Looking ahead, the team will now prepare for their next game against the Seattle Kraken.
