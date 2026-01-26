New Jersey Devils Fourth Line Shines

The New Jersey Devils’ fourth line of Arseny Gritsyuk, Cody Glass, and Lenni Hämeenaho has combined for ten points over the past two games.
On their current road trip, the Devils are riding a three-game winning streak after victories in Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton.
Hämeenaho joined the Devils three games ago, just before the matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.
The 21-year-old winger earned his first two NHL points against Vancouver on Friday.
Glass has five points in the last two games, including two goals and one assist on Friday.
Gritsyuk has collected three points in the past two games, with one goal and two assists.
Across the last two games, the line has totaled five goals and five assists.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe shared his thoughts on the fourth line to NJD.tv following the Devils’ win against the Vancouver Canucks.
“Glass’s game has been very solid lately, especially scoring. He’s now able to help carry a line, and Gritsyuk’s helped. Adding Lenni and moving Brownie gives us more from the group. That’s what we’ve been waiting for,” Keefe said.
According to NHL.com lineup predictions, the three are expected to play together again on Sunday against Seattle.
The puck will drop at 3 PM.
