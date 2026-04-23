New Jersey Devils Players Reflect On 2025-26 Season

“It's just for us to find a way that when we don't have our A game, how do we win with our B game and not fall down in a C and D kind of category,” Bratt said. “It's got to be a consistent base where we know that we put up a foundation of defensive play that we know that our skill offensively is going to lead us to the win, but that a defensive game is going to be our mindset to win. I think that we were just a little bit too up and down, and obviously injuries and other stuff were part of that, and you can't really control injuries, unfortunately, but you can control how you promote or how you play every game in terms of the details.”