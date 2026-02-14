New Jersey Devils Represent At The Olympics

The first day of the Winter Olympics came to an end with the final scores being Slovakia 4, Finland 1, and Sweden 5, Italy 2.
The New Jersey Devils were represented on four teams: Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Jonas Siegenthaler (Switzerland); Jack Hughes (USA); Jesper Bratt and Jacob Markstrom (Sweden); and Simon Nemec (Slovakia).
On the first day of play, Nemec, Bratt, and Markstrom all came out victorious to start their 2026 Olympic journeys.
For Slovakia, Nemec earned an assist in the 4-1 victory, tallying a team-high 24:56 of ice time. The 21-year-old has earned 20 points in 43 games for the New Jersey Devils this season.
For Sweden, Bratt earned an assist on three shots. The 27-year-old has picked up 41 points in 57 games this season with the Devils.
Jacob Markstrom was the backup goaltender for Team Sweden, but could earn a start later on in the tournament. In 30 starts this season, Markstrom has earned 15 wins and posted a .882 save percentage.
The remaining four Devils will get their opportunity to shine on the global stage throughout the week.
