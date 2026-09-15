New Jersey Devils Rookie Camp: Odds and Ends

— Shane Lachance referred to his first season in the pro league as a rollercoaster: “I think the beginning of the year was tough because we didn't win many games. Then I got called up, I was up for a week and then sent back down, and we started winning more. It is a long year, and I think that is the biggest change. So much happens over the course of the year that, mentally, you have to try to keep your head on straight. Coming from college into the pros, that is probably the biggest thing for me - just how long the season is.”