New Jersey Devils Rookie Camp: Odds and Ends

From Shane Lachance’s professional adjustments to Jakub Málek’s custom mask and "Euro chemistry," Kristy's notebook highlights capture the drive and personality behind the next generation of Devils hockey.
Over the last few days, RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House in Newark, New Jersey, has been filled with high energy, the sound of whistles, and the unmistakable soundtrack of hockey.
The New Jersey Devils invited 25 players to their 2026 Rookie Camp, which opened Friday, Sept. 11. The group has completed two practices and one scrimmage against the New York Islanders, falling 5-4 in overtime.
Ahead of the team’s final scrimmage, which will take place in Long Island on Tuesday, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News emptied her notebook with some news and notes she has collected this past weekend.
Odds and Ends From Rookie Camp
— Shane Lachance referred to his first season in the pro league as a rollercoaster: “I think the beginning of the year was tough because we didn't win many games. Then I got called up, I was up for a week and then sent back down, and we started winning more. It is a long year, and I think that is the biggest change. So much happens over the course of the year that, mentally, you have to try to keep your head on straight. Coming from college into the pros, that is probably the biggest thing for me - just how long the season is.”
Lachance shared that he tries not to overthink things, but it is something he occasionally struggles with.
“I think in our job, you are always thinking, what can I do better? Did I do the right thing? Sometimes I have to tell myself to just go out there, have fun, and play the game because I am here for a reason.”
— While some players have their eyes set on making the NHL rosters, other players at the Devils rookie camp hope to play in the American Hockey League full time. That is the case for 22-year-old defenseman Charles Leddy, whom New Jersey drafted in the fourth round in 2022. He spent last season at Quinnipiac University before signing an AHL contract through the 2027-28 season in March. He began his collegiate career at Boston College as a political science major, but ultimately earned his degree in international business.
— Jakub Málek’s excitement for the 2026-27 season is palpable. Sitting at his stall next to Jeremy Brodeur, he smiled from ear to ear, talking about the upcoming job ahead of him: “This is the first time I [can] say that I'm excited for a season this much. I am always excited, but this is something I never felt before. I'm so excited to go to work.”
— Speaking of Málek, he finally received his goalie mask. Its delivery may have been a season too late, but he was thrilled to showcase it and share some personal touches, including nods to two of his closest friends.
— For a second consecutive season, Málek will be living with forward Matyas Melovsky. The two are best friends and say they are always together.
— Melovsky played with Lenni Hämeenaho last season in Utica, and during camp, The Hockey News asked Melovsky if that chemistry instantly came back this week. He laughed and said, “Yeah, the Euro chemistry.”
— Newcomer Ben Steeves has been skating with Melovsky and Hämeenaho. After Monday’s practice, The Hockey News spoke to the 24-year-old.
THN: Coaches always say that they usually keep pairs together on a line, and the third player they may insert in and out. If you're that guy who's playing with people who already have chemistry together are there any attributes or characteristics you need as the third player coming onto a line?
Steeves: Yeah, absolutely. You hit the nail on the head. It is simplifying and being predictable for your teammates. Throughout my entire career, I have tried to be a player like that. An easy player to play with. Especially playing with these guys, it is holding on to pucks and making good flat passes. Making it easier on each other is a big thing.
THN: What was the first thing you noticed about Melovsky and Hämeenaho?
Steeves: They are smart. When they have the puck, they are always looking for the next play. There's no real time on the ice where they can't do anything with it. They always make stuff happen, so it is really cool to watch that.
— Speaking of Steeves, he was on a golf course when he received a call from Devils general manager Sunny Mehta to alert him that he was traded to New Jersey: “That was a cool moment. (Mehta) was obviously in Florida with me and brought me with him. Definitely happy to get a new opportunity here.”
— Seamus Casey has been impressed with his new D-partner, Anton Silaev: “I think he is doing incredible. He is super involved with the team. It is easy to shy away and kind of shut down, only talk to people who you can understand, that kind of thing. He is not doing any of that. I have a lot of respect for that. Obviously, we are trying to help out too, and make it easy for him.”
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