New Jersey Devils Send Three Players To Utica Comets

Following the end of the season, New Jersey announced that it had assigned Nico Daws, Marc McLaughlin, and Topias Vilen to the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets.
This move comes as the Comets prepare for a playoff push in the AHL.
Earlier in the NHL season, all three players had the chance to play for the Devils.
Vilen played two games, averaging 15 minutes on the ice per game.
Daws started three games in net for the Devils and recorded a 2-1-0 record.
McLaughlin played seven games with the Devils and averaged eight minutes of ice time.
While neither skater recorded points, both contributed positively during their time on the ice.
In related roster news, the Devils also assigned forward Lenni Hameenaho to the Comets earlier this week.
Looking ahead, the Comets faced the Belleville Senators on Wednesday evening, winning 3-0.
The team currently has 70 points and a record of 28-31-6.
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