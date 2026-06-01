New Jersey Devils Sign Anton Silayev To A Three-Year Deal

The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Anton Silayev to a three-year entry-level contract.
Silayev was the team's first selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, going 10th overall.
For the past three seasons, Silayev has played in the Kontinental Hockey League with Nizhny Novgorod.
The 6-foot-7 defenseman signed and played in 61 games with Nizhny Novgorod during the 2025-26 season. He shared his excitement about joining the Devils organization.
"It's really positive emotions," Silayev said through his translator, Alex, to NJD.com. "It's another step in my hockey career and life as well. That's something I was coming to all my life."
The announcement was made by General Manager Sunny Mehta.
Over his KHL career, Silayev has played 187 regular-season games and earned 26 career points. Additionally, he has appeared in 19 playoff games across three seasons, recording 4 assists.
At just 20 years old, Silayev shared his message to fans on social media, confirming his contract signing.
"I tried to understand the philosophy of the team and the way they play," Silayev said. "I've heard only good things about the organization. I'm very happy to be part of the New Jersey Devils organization."
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