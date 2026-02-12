Nico Hischier Named Alternate Captain For Team Switzerland

Team Switzerland announced on Tuesday that Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators will serve as captain for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. Nino Niederreiter, Andrea Glauser, Kevin Fiala, and Nico Hischier will all serve as alternate captains, each wearing an “A.”
Hischier, the New Jersey Devils' current captain, will help lead Team Switzerland in a push for the gold medal in the Winter Olympics.
This season with the Devils, Hischier has tallied 42 points in 57 games. The 27-year-old will now get a chance to represent Switzerland.
Hischier will play alongside his two Devils teammates, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler, as they attempt to bring home the first medal for Switzerland since 1948.
The team features 10 NHL players, 17 with NHL experience, and a total of 3,360 points scored by the skaters. Ahead of their first matchup, Alternate captain Nino Niederreiter shared the team's mindset with NHL.com.
"The biggest focus is that we don't have to hide from anyone anymore," Niederreiter said. "When you go out there, we can play our game, and we don't have to be that Swiss wall like we used to play just to make sure we didn't take lots of damage. Now we actually can compete."
Team Switzerland will open its Olympic campaign against Team France on February 12 at 6:10 a.m. local time at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.
