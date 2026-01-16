Nico Hischier Tied For Most Overtime Goals In Franchise History

Nico Hischier tied for fourth place in New Jersey Devils franchise history with overtime goals on Wednesday.
Hischier powered the Devils to a 3-2 win over Seattle with a two-goal effort.
The captain's performance was crucial, as he scored first in the second period on a power play. Afterwards, he spoke with NJD.tv about the team's performance.
"We have to find ways to win hockey games," Hischier said. "These guys didn't give us much. Their numbers speak for themself. They're good at defending the rush and not giving up a lot. They're comfortable playing tight games."
Building on his strong showing, Hischier netted two goals against the 21-15-9 Seattle Kraken. He later discussed his scoring approach.
"I wanted to take it to my forehand, but saw pressure coming there," Hischier said. "It was instinct I guess. The last second I went to my backhand because (Grubauer) thinks I'm going to my forehand, too. So, it worked out pretty well."
Not only did the team win, but Hischier moved up in franchise history. He is now tied with Zach Parise for the most overtime goals with seven.
The full list can be found below.
Hischier’s performance helped lead the team to another victory. Following the game, Head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke with NJD.tv about how his team performed.
"(Hischier) backed it up again here today. It was a clutch goal and even the power play goal," Keefe said. "Today was goals, and I thought in Minnesota it was puck battles and play making, being good in the trenches. He's done it all for us, and we need that to continue. That's leadership. The rest of the group can fall in line from there."
The team now prepares to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.
