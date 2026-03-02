Olympic Returnees Ignite Devils' Offense After Milano Cortina Games

Seven New Jersey Devils players have returned from the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, and the team has played three games since. While the team went 1-2 in these three games, the impact of the returning Olympians stands out, as they accounted for a large share of the Devils' points.
Timo Meier, Simon Nemec, Jack Hughes, Jonas Siegenthaler, Jacob Markstrom, Nico Hischier, and Jesper Bratt all competed in the Olympic Games.
This trend continued upon their return, with every game featuring at least one Olympian point.
The first game back, a 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, saw Timo Meier score, assisted by Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. That night, Olympians accounted for all the Devils' points.
The momentum shifted in the second game: a 4-1 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Jacob Markstrom got his first start since the Olympic Games, saving 33 of the 36 shots he faced.
Paul Cotter, who did not play in the Olympics, scored the only goal, assisted by American hero Jack Hughes.
In the third game, the Devils turned things around with a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
Jacob Markstrom got the start in net, making 25 saves on 26 shots.
Timo Meier started the scoring, followed by Dougie Hamilton, who was set up by Jack Hughes and Jacob Markstrom. Nico Hischier sealed the victory with a clutch final goal, and Jesper Bratt picked up the assist to keep the energy sizzling.
Olympians tallied five of the game’s points, dominating the stat sheet with nine out of all points scored on Saturday.
Altogether, through these three games, the Devils have scored five goals—three from Olympic athletes—and six of the ten assists from Olympians.
Unlike teams whose players came back battered, the Devils have kept succeeding, led by their Olympians.
Now, the team is preparing for a seven-game homestand starting Tuesday.
