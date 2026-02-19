Olympic Update: New Jersey Devils See Five Players Eliminated, Two Remain in Contention

Five New Jersey Devils players were eliminated from the Olympics today. This brings the total to two players remaining in the competition, down from the seven who were rostered.
Team Sweden, Team Switzerland, and Team Germany ended their Olympic pushes on Wednesday. With these eliminations, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Jonas Siegenthaler, Jacob Markstrom, and Jesper Bratt ended their Olympic journeys.
Following today's games, only Jack Hughes with Team USA and Simon Nemec with Team Slovakia remain in the competition.
Of the four quarterfinal games played on Wednesday, three went into overtime, highlighting the day's intensity.
Slovakia beat Germany 6-2; Nemec advanced to the semifinals.
Canada beat Czechia 4-3. No Devils played.
Finland defeated Switzerland 3-2 in overtime. The Swiss gave up a two-goal lead. Meier ended the tournament with a team-high seven points.
The final game of the day was the United States of America against Sweden.
Jesper Bratt joined the roster for the team after being healthy-scratched in the prior game. Bratt saw his first shift of the game in the third period.
Jacob Markstrom was in the net for Team Sweden. This was a back-to-back start for the 36-year-old.
Dylan Larkin opened the scoring in the second, assisted by the Hughes brothers. Team Sweden tied the game in the third period. In overtime, Markstrom allowed Quinn Hughes to score the game-winner, and the USA advanced. Team Sweden’s hopes of winning a medal ended there. In total, Markstrom stopped 38 shots in the 2-1 loss.
Up next, Jack Hughes will face his New Jersey teammate in the semifinal round on February 20 at 3:10 p.m. EST.
