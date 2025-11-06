Opinion: Is Palat Worth The Price?

This summer, amid offseason rankings and a pause in play, a list surfaced evaluating the best and worst contracts in the New Jersey Devils organization.

At the time, the consensus was clear: Ondrej Palat carried the team’s worst contract.

Thirteen games into the season, that assessment hasn’t changed. Palat’s five-year, $30 million deal, remains the most questionable contract on the Devils’ books.

The 34-year-old winger earns an average annual value (AAV) of $6 million. Last season, he appeared in 77 games, recording 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 points.

This season, however, Palat has not had the start he likely hoped for. Through 13 games, he has recorded zero goals and one assist, averaging 16:30 of ice time per game but struggling to generate offensive production.

Now in the fourth year of his contract, Palat’s deal continues to draw criticism due to his age, declining production, injury history, and the significant cap hit it carries.

While his veteran presence and leadership are valuable in the locker room, the Devils need more tangible on-ice results from a player earning $6 million annually.

Comparing Palat to the Devils’ Top Earners

Only four Devils forwards make more than Palat: Timo Meier, Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier, all of whom have produced far more through the first stretch of the season.

Timo Meier - 8.80 million - 10 points, 3 goals 7 assists

Jack Hughes - 8 million - 16 points, 10 goals, six assists

Jesper Bratt - 7.88 million - 13 points, four goals, nine assists

Nico Hischier - 7.25 million - 11 points, 8 goals, three assists.

Younger Players Outperforming the Veteran

Several younger Devils are outproducing Palat at a fraction of his cost.

Dawson Mercer, 24, is in the second year of his three-year deal worth $4 million annually. In 13 games, he’s tallied 8 goals and 6 assists for 14 points.

Arseny Gritsyuk, the 24-year-old rookie, has also impressed with 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists) in his first 13 NHL games.

By contrast, only five players on the active roster have fewer points than Palat, all of whom were either recent call-ups or are dealing with injuries: Evgenii Dadonov, Juho Lammikko, Zack MacEwen, and Seamus Casey.

Cap Crunch and Possible Moves Ahead

The Devils face a tight salary-cap situation, especially after signing Luke Hughes to a seven-year, $63 million extension ($9 million AAV) on October 1st.

The team may need to add another piece before the trade deadline. Moving a high-paid veteran who hasn’t met expectations could be one way to free up cap space and fill those roster gaps.

Palat’s leadership and experience are undeniable, but the question remains: Do the Devils need a veteran voice or a forward who can produce when it matters most?

