Red Wings & Senators Are Prime Examples Of Significance In Ownership: Devils Can Take Note

New Jersey Devils
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USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Oct 12, 2026 1:47 PMPublished Oct 12, 2026 1:47 PM
The Devils play the Senators and the Red Wings on back-to-back nights, and both teams remind us that good ownership makes all the difference.
In sports, ownership means nothing until it means everything. The Arizona Coyotes saw it firsthand when the team was sold and relocated; the Utah Mammoth are constantly reminded of what competent leadership looks like.
The Philadelphia Flyers haven’t been the same team since Ed Snider passed away, going from Stanley Cup caliber to a perennial playoff team to consistently being out of the playoffs. The Detroit Red Wings certainly haven’t been the same team since Mike Ilitch passed away.
The New Jersey Devils face the Ottawa Senators and the Red Wings on back-to-back nights. It’s hard to ignore the value ownership has had on both teams, especially with how they’ve looked in recent years. More importantly, they are a reminder for the Devils, who have a competent leadership group but one that might keep an eye on.
The Subtle Changes In The Senators Under Michael Andlauer
It’s not a coincidence that the Senators became a playoff team shortly after Michael Andlauer took over as owner. Sure, they were rebuilding for a few seasons and preparing for multiple playoff appearances, but they’ve been a better team from the top down, and it’s made the difference in each of the past two seasons.
The Senators were previously owned by Eugene Melnyk. He was regarded as one of the worst owners in hockey, someone who turned Ottawa into the opposite of a destination and a place where players wanted to leave as soon as they hit free agency. The Senators still have that chip on their shoulder, notably after power forward Brady Tkachuk demanded a trade this summer. However, there’s a sense that players are willing to stay and play in the market for Andlauer.
Under Andlauer, they’ve managed to re-sign and extend core players on the roster. More importantly, they have the right people leading the team, from Steve Staios as the general manager to Travis Green as the head coach. Ryan Smith, who owns the Mammoth, once noted that the best owners hire the right people and get out of the way, and Andlauer, to his credit, has done that.
It’s hard to pinpoint what Andlauer does that makes him a great owner, or if he’s a great one at all. After all, going from the bottom of the league to the baseline is a significant improvement. What is different are the small things.
The improvements that have changed the culture and the efforts to turn Ottawa into a destination have gone a long way. They’ve turned the Senators into a well-run team not overnight but over a few seasons, and there’s a good chance this team is competing for a Stanley Cup in a few years. Their hot start despite the loss of a star player speaks volumes about the culture that’s already been built, and that starts with Andlauer.
The Red Wings Haven’t Been The Same Team Since Mike Ilitch Passed Away
In recent weeks, a conversation around the NHL, especially with the Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson drama plus a power vacuum in the front office, has been: “Could you imagine any of this happening under Mike?” The response is a defiant shake of the head.
Larkin, who grew up in Michigan and wanted to be a Red Wing his whole life, is asking for a trade. Edvinsson, who is at a stalemate with his contract negotiations, is skating overseas and prefers a trade. The late Ilitch wouldn’t let things get to this point, and there’s a good chance he’d personally fly to Sweden in an attempt to appease his young defenseman.
It speaks to the reality that the team has changed since his son, Chris, took over the team. The Red Wings became a powerhouse when he ran them, as close to a dynasty as there was in the 1990s and 2000s. They won four Stanley Cup titles and lived up to the “Hockeytown” name.
It’s worth noting that Ilitch ran the team at a different time. There was no salary cap, and the Red Wings spent heavily on the roster, outspending most, if not all, teams in the league. While it’s hard to gain that edge in today’s game (which explains a decline of the empire under the late Ilitch), owners still find ways to spend big and, conversely, cut corners outside of the cap.
The current Red Wings are cutting corners but also not making the extra push to spend on the team. The free agency classes have been underwhelming, and they’ve been tough negotiators on contract extensions, including the Larkin one a few seasons back. Some of this can be blamed on GM Steve Yzerman, but many owners will either handcuff or push their front offices. Many fans were frustrated with Yzerman yet are starting to view him in a different light, knowing he didn’t have the extra help from the ownership.
The Devils Ownership Situation Won’t Doom Them But Could Set Them Back
Josh Harris and David Blitzer have owned the Devils since 2013. For the most part, they’ve been willing to spend and invest in the team. They knew Sunny Mehta was the right person to take over as the GM this summer and made sure they hired the young, rising-star executive.
Likewise, the Devils don’t handicap their GM or coaches. When they have a chance to make a big move or a significant hire, they usually do, or at least they are in the running for top free agents or coaches.
That said, like the Red Wings, there’s a feeling that the team hasn’t been the same since John McMullen sold the team in the early 2000s. McMullen helped build the Cup-winning teams with the help of Lou Lamoriello running the front office. The Devils are still searching for a team to bring them back to those glory days.
Moreover, the current ownership group doesn’t exclusively own the Devils. They purchased the Washington Commanders in 2023 and have owned the Philadelphia 76ers since 2011. Many NHL teams are wary of their teams taking a backseat when their ownership is also invested in other teams in other leagues. The Pittsburgh Penguins ran into this issue when they were owned by the Fenway Sports Group, and the Buffalo Sabres became a bottom-feeder team, one with a 14-year playoff drought around the same time that Terry Pegula purchased the Buffalo Bills.
It’s not always an issue for NHL teams when the owner is invested in multiple teams. The Colorado Avalanche are owned by Stan Kroenke, who is invested in multiple leagues, yet the Avalanche have remained a top-tier team. It also hasn’t been an issue for the Devils. That said, it’s worth keeping tabs on, especially if the team continues to come up short of expectations.
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