Remembering Former Devil Paul Gagne

Former New Jersey Devils forward Paul Gagne passed away on December 17th following a battle with cancer. ​

Gagne was the 19th overall pick in the 1980 NHL Entry Draft. He played two seasons with the Colorado Rockies before the team was relocated to New Jersey. ​

Following the relocation, Gagne played for the New Jersey Devils from 1982-83 to 1985-86. ​

In a total of 390 career games, Gagne earned 211 points, tallying 110 goals and 101 assists.​

The Devils organization shared a message following the passing of their former player.

​“The Devils’ organization is saddened to learn of the recent passing of Paul Gagné. Paul spent six seasons with the franchise as a forward, including being an original Devil when the team moved to New Jersey, and is remembered as a member of the ‘Kid Line’. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this time.”​

The NHL alumni association shared a similar sentiment.

​“The NHL Alumni Association is deeply saddened to learn that Paul Gagné has passed away at the age of 63...Paul suited up for the Colorado Rockies, New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, and New York Islanders, respectively, over the course of his NHL career...​We send our heartfelt condolences to Paul's family, friends, and former teammates during this incredibly difficult time.” ​

The 63-year-old spent a total of six seasons with the Devils.

His legacy as a Devil will be remembered forever.

