Remembering Former New Jersey Devils Communications Executive

Former New Jersey Devils communications executive Larry Brooks passed away on Thursday at the age of 75.

Before joining the Devils organization, Brooks covered ice hockey and the New York Rangers for the New York Post for nearly 40 years.

​He worked with the Devils as public relations director and vice president of communications from 1982 to 1992. ​Brooks was also the Devils' radio broadcaster for five years.

In a statement, the Devils reflected on Brooks’s legacy. ​

"The New Jersey Devils remember Larry Brooks, New York Post columnist and former VP of Communications for the team," the Devils said. "His coverage of hockey in the metro area was a must-read for every fan and those in the industry, while his impact in the media space was influential to the growth of the game he loved. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

​In 2018, Brooks reflected on his time with the organization.

​"I was very, very lucky to start covering the pre-dynasty Islanders and be with them," Brooks said to NHL.com. "I was fortunate to cover three Devils Stanley Cup teams. I've covered many great players. I've had the opportunity to get to know many great players well. It's pretty cool on the day you hear you're getting into the Hall of Fame that you get texts from Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier."

After leaving the Devils in 1992, Brooks returned to covering the Rangers and continued to work until his brief battle with cancer began. ​

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also spoke on the legacy of Brooks in a statement. ​

"Larry Brooks, a Hockey Hall of Fame Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award recipient, will long be remembered in the hockey world for his insightful analysis not only of the New York Rangers but the entire NHL, both on and off the ice," Bettman said. “Larry also worked for a decade with the New Jersey Devils as a communications executive, drawing himself even closer to the game he dedicated his life to."

Brooks is survived by his son, Jordan, daughter-in-law, Joanna, and two grandchildren: Scott, who is 14, and Reese, who is 12. His wife, Janis, died in 2020.

