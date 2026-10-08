Rémi Poirier Eventually Deserves A Start: When Will The Devils Give It To Him?

New Jersey Devils
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Texas Stars
Texas Stars
Oct 8, 2026 1:19 PMPublished Oct 8, 2026 1:19 PM
The goaltender the Devils claimed off waivers days before the season is the third stringer for now. Eventually, he should join the rotation or at least start a game or two in a stretch.
Goaltending isn’t the reason for the New Jersey Devils 1-2 start and back-to-back losses. The power play, penalties, and defensive woes play a bigger role in the struggles. That said, it hasn’t impressed either.
Jake Allen is the primary starter, and he put together a strong opening-night performance against the Philadelphia Flyers but then allowed five goals to the Utah Mammoth (though the defense in front of him didn’t help). Nico Daws, meanwhile, had a start to forget against the New York Islanders, where he allowed six goals and never settled into the game.
The Devils plan to rely on this tandem to start the season, or at least until injuries force them to decide. It’s how the Buffalo Sabres handled their trio last season after claiming Colten Ellis. The Devils will take that approach for now, but they shouldn’t, especially with the young Rémi Poirier waiting in the wings.
Poirier Can Give The Devils A Spark In The Net
The 25-year-old goaltender is an unknown in the NHL. How he’ll play is anyone’s guess. However, his time in the American Hockey League showed his upside. Just as he hit his stride with the Texas Stars and looked poised to develop into an NHL starter, the Devils claimed him off waivers.
The question with AHL goaltenders is always how they’ll adjust to the NHL, where the game is faster and the style of play is more technical. Poirier is expected to make that adjustment not just because he’s a bigger goaltender, but has the athleticism to make the big saves.
Poirier also has the mentality to play in the NHL. It’s that competitive edge that stood out in the AHL and something that gave opponents fits. He was also a workhorse with the Stars, playing 52 games for them last season and proving he can handle the grind that is the NHL.
The Devils shouldn’t just turn to him because of his upside. They can start him to get a spark from the team. Many coaches will turn to their backup in-game after a slow start to wake the team up. When a team trails 2-0 or 3-0 early, it’s usually not the goaltender’s fault, but a message must be sent.
The Devils don’t need that message after a 1-2 start. However, the way they’ve played in back-to-back games, where they’ve been outscored 11-3, is alarming. A new starter in the net can send that message to the rest of the team.
When The Devils Should Give Him A Start?
The good thing about the game on Tuesday is that the Devils have three days to digest and process it. They’ll come into their Saturday afternoon game ready to go. The rare break in games is also a good time to reset, considering the Devils have a marathon ahead with 11 games to close out the month.
The upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks is a good time to give Poirier his first start. It’s a good way for the young goaltender to ease into the NHL, and as an afternoon game, he can get the nod while keeping Allen and Daws on a routine (many goaltenders prefer those 7 PM start times).
That said, the Devils are looking to get back on track with the upcoming game. They’ll likely turn to Allen with the expectation that he’ll bounce back. That said, the Devils play five games in eight days, and it’s a good time to give Poirier one of those games.
The schedule ahead can and likely will wear down the goaltending. It’s why having an extra one helps. If Poirier doesn’t get the start against the Canucks, the Oct. 17 game against the Washington Capitals or the Oct. 24 game against the Los Angeles Kings both make sense as well, especially as they give their tandem a break in the month.
In the big picture, the Devils won’t have Poirier sit around for too long; at least they shouldn’t. They claimed him off waivers to provide reinforcement, and while injuries might force their hand, strong starts from their young goaltender can provide an alternative, more positive outlook.
When do you think the Devils should turn to Poirier? Comment below!
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