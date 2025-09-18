REPORT: Former Devil Expected to Sign with Hurricanes

Former New Jersey Devil Michael McLeod is expected to join the Carolina Hurricanes this season, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

McLeod, the 12th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, spent six seasons with the Devils before departing the team in January 2024.

Devils Statement on McLeod and Foote | BLOG | New Jersey Devils

The Devils have released the following statement: "Michael McLeod and Cal Foote have each requested and been granted indefinite leave of absences from the team. The club will have no further comment at this time."

He, along with Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, and Carter Hart, faced criminal allegations connected to Hockey Canada’s 2018 World Junior team. All were found not guilty in July 2025.

Per the NHL, McLeod is eligible to officially sign an NHL contract as of October 15, though he could agree to terms effective October 1.

Last season, McLeod played in the KHL with Barys and Omsk, recording six goals and 13 assists in 35 games. Across his NHL career, he has totaled 29 goals and 56 assists in 287 games.

Pagnotta reported earlier today:

“Per sources, there is an expectation free agent forward Michael McLeod will be joining the Hurricanes this season. Carolina also checked on Carter Hart, as I and others have previously reported.”

At 27 years old, McLeod hasn’t played in the NHL in nearly two years, but Pagnotta's report suggests that he will return to the league and sign with Carolina for the 2025-26 season.