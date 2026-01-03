Revisiting The Paul Cotter, Akira Schmid, and Alexander Holtz Trade

On June 29, 2024, Paul Cotter was traded to the New Jersey Devils with a 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Alexander Holtz and Akira Schmid.

As a season and a half has passed, it is time to revisit the trade and evaluate what each side received.

The Devils received Paul Cotter and a 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Golden Knights received Alexander Holtz and Akira Schmid.

​Paul Cotter​

Cotter has played in 149 games for the Devils in the last two seasons. In total, he has earned 32 points, 11 assists, and 21 goals. The left winger has struggled since joining the Devils, reaching his peak in 2023-24 with the Vegas Golden Knights. ​

Third round pick in the 2025 draft

​With the third round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Devils selected Mason Moe. The 6’1” center was selected 90th overall. He currently plays for the Madison Capitols in the USHL.

​Akira Schmid

Schmid has played 25 games with the Golden Knights, recording 13 wins and a .944 save percentage in his first season and a .895 save percentage this season. ​The 25-year-old has taken on a bigger role with the Golden Knights this season, earning 17 starts compared to the three he had last season.​

Alexander Holtz

​Holtz has played in 65 games for the Golden Knights since being traded from the Devils. He has 14 points, with five goals and nine assists. This season alone, Holtz has only played in 12 games.

​In summary, by the numbers, the Devils received more production from Cotter than the Golden Knights received from Holtz. However, it is important to note that Schmid has become a strong netminder for Vegas, and it is unfair to evaluate Moe before he has played a single NHL game.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.





For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.