Roster Moves: Devils React to End of 2026 Olympics

The 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics end Sunday. The New Jersey Devils have adjusted their roster in anticipation of the return of those who were competing.
Six of the seven Olympians will be heading back to New Jersey soon; Simon Nemec of Slovakia, Jesper Bratt, Jacob Markstrom, Jonas Siegenthaler, Nico Hischier, and Timo Meier were previously eliminated.
Jack Hughes was the final Devils player in the tournament. Hughes won the gold medal game on Sunday against Team Canada.
Back home
The Devils have made several adjustments at home and returned to practice on Wednesday.
Goaltender Jakub Malek was returned to the AHL Utica Comets after two practices with the Devils.
Forward Dylan Wendt was recalled from Utica as a practice player until the Olympians return.
The team is preparing for its next game against the Buffalo Sabres on February 25.
