Rumor: Could Quinn Hughes Join the Devils Sooner Than Expected? ​

The New Jersey Devils and Quinn Hughes have been talked about in trade rumors since last season, when reports emerged that Hughes would like to play with his brothers in the future.

​Now, new developments suggest Quinn joining the Devils could happen sooner, creating real momentum behind the main question: Could the New Jersey Devils sign Quinn Hughes before his contract expires?

​Quinn Hughes is signed with the Vancouver Canucks through 2027. ​

His two brothers both play together in New Jersey. Jack is signed through 2030, while Luke is signed through 2032.

​There is no doubt that the three brothers would like to play together. Jack even told NHL.com during the summer that it was a goal.

​"Honestly, I'm not afraid to say it. Eventually, I'd love to play with him. And whether that's in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point, I want to play with Quinn," Jack said. "But yeah, that's the question going around. They talk all day about it up in Vancouver, you know? But yeah, I'd love to play with Quinn at some point."​

While addressing the end of the season Canucks 2024-25 Canucks season, President of Hockey Operations, Jim Rutherford, said, “(Quinn) has said before he wants to play with his brothers. That would be partly out of our control. In our control, if we brought his brother."

In a recent episode of the "Canucks Talk" podcast, insider Rich Dhaliwal suggested the team may trade Quinn before his contract ends.

"I do believe that they internally do think that it’s better to move him this year if - capital letters - if he doesn’t want to commit to the franchise long-term," Dhaliwal said. "Maybe you get more from this year than next year."

Quinn is on a six-year, $47.1 million deal, earning $7.85 million per year. He is entering year five of his contract. The star defenseman will likely look for a larger agreement next.

While a move is not imminent or guaranteed, recent signs suggest that if Quinn were to join the Devils, it may happen sooner than anyone expected.