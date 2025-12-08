Rumor: Devils Reportedly in Talks With Canucks About Quinn Hughes

After dropping their fifth straight game, the New Jersey Devils are searching for answers.​

General manager Tom Fitzgerald is actively seeking the final piece to push the team forward.​

According to Elliotte Friedman on Hockey Night in Canada, the Devils and Canucks have already had at least one conversation about defenseman Quinn Hughes.​

However, Friedman reported that no moves are expected in the immediate future.​

“I do not believe there is anything imminent, but I believe a conversation was had about where things stand and where they might go,”​ Friedman said.

Following the Canucks' 4-2 win over the Wild, Quinn Hughes addressed the trade rumors.​

“It wasn’t like, if there was a call, me, Jim, and Fitzy hopped on the call,” Hughes said to NHL.com. “You know, I wasn’t a part of that but obviously I’m aware things like that could happen, for sure.”​

Trade rumors have linked the Devils and Canucks to Hughes for months.​ His current contract with Vancouver runs through the 2026-27 season, but Quinn has expressed interest in playing with his brothers, Luke and Jack, both of whom are signed with the Devils for the coming seasons.​

On an episode of Canucks Talk, Rick Dhaliwal discussed the Canucks’ perspective on Quinn Hughes’ future with the team.​

"I do believe that they internally do think that it’s better to move him this year if - capital letters - if he doesn’t want to commit to the franchise long-term," Dhaliwal said. "Maybe you get more from this year than next year."​

Hughes has spent his entire career in Vancouver since being drafted seventh overall in 2018, tallying 61 goals and 370 assists in 457 games.​ This season alone, the 2020 and 2024 All-Star has notched 22 points in 24 games.

​The Canucks are currently last in the Pacific Division with an 11-15-3 record, ranking 31st in the league after missing the playoffs last season.​

The Devils, meanwhile, are strong playoff contenders—currently 16th in the league after making the playoffs last season.

With the pieces to make a deep run, their recent five-game skid, and ongoing injury setbacks, could a star defenseman be the missing piece to help turn the Devils' season around?​

While nothing is certain, the teams are rumored to be in contact, and a potential deal could materialize before Hughes’ contract expires.

