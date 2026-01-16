Seamus Casey Selected For AHL All-Star Game

Seamus Casey, New Jersey Devils defenseman, was named to his second straight AHL All-Star Game.
This season, the former second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has suited up for the Utica Comets and the New Jersey Devils. He has tallied 17 points (one goal and 16 assists) for the Comets in 26 AHL games.
In addition to his AHL contributions, he has also appeared in two NHL games this season, earning zero points.
During the 2024-25 season, Casey made 14 appearances with the Devils and collected eight points.
Casey is among 30 AHL All-Stars who played in the NHL this season.
Set to represent the North Division in Illinois on February 10th and 11th, the 22-year-old defenseman will take the ice on behalf of the Comets.
